Jay and Keith Duffy Interview

Howiya Buddies

Father and son combo, Keith & Jay Duffy called in this morning for a bit of a chat. They told us all about The 24 Hour Plays which will Jay is starring in which will be written, rehearsed and presented all with 24 hours to raise money for Dublin Youth Theatre.

Listen back to the full chat here:

Tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.