Gift Rog Is Torn

Racing 92 V Munster

Munster face Racing 92 this weekend in Thomand Park and as you can imagine, Rog is feeling a whole raft of emotions. Where do his loyalties lie? It remains to be seen. He joined Ian on the line earlier to tell us all about it. Listen back here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every week day morning from 7am.