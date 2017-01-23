Beepity Beepity Beep Beep Beep

Showbiz, PMac

Their characters Simon and Tara dated on beloved TV series The Inbetweeners and now 7 years later, Joe Thomas and Hannah Tointon have got engaged. He seems to be just like his TV character – a hopeless romantic with a massive heart and this is lovely news!



Kylie Minogue has said that she will be taking her fiance’s name when they tie the knot. His name is Joshua Sasse and she’s quite rightly said that Kylie Sasse is a great name. It’s a great stage name.

Sasse is a wonderful last name!

Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again! She has revealed the secret to her youthful glow is...a good night’s sleep. Pretty standard, I hear you say? Well, she has gone even further, saying she is a big believer in the latest “clean sleeping” craze – she bans snacks and technology from the bedroom and sleeps on a copper pillow.

Clean eating, clean sleeping...arra go ‘way outta that!