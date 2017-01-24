Father Of Nine, Mel Gibson....

Showbiz, PMac

Mel Gibson has become a father for the ninth time after he and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross welcomed a baby boy.

They have named him Lars (which you can pronounce Lars or Larz, ain't no biggie) Gerard Gibson, and he was born on Saturday, weighing 5lbs 5oz.

Mel has seven children with ex-wife Robyn Moore who he was married to for almost 30 years.

He also welcomed a daughter called Lucia with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva in 2009.

U2 have donated 3 million euro to a music programme dedicated to young people across Ireland. Music Generation is a national, non-mainstream music education programme that creates access to high-quality subsidised vocal and instrument tuition for children and young people in their own locality.

U2 and the Department of Education have thrown a load of money into it to allow it to expand into new areas of Ireland between now and 2021. Nice one, The Edge.

Michael Flatley has quit Twitter after a backlash over his performance at the inauguration of you-know-who last Friday. His account was deactivated over the weekend following a load of criticism and abuse. What was it Voltaire said...I may not agree with your opinion but I will fight to the death for your right to voice it? Something like that anyway. And it should apply for everything, all the time.