I Am So Popular Right Now

Dermot O'Leary is flattered by his offer to host the 2017 BRIT Awards.

He confirmed he is in talks with BRIT bosses to present the gig which takes place at London's The O2 on February 22, and he is going to make his mind up after the National Television Awards (NTAs) tonight. Michael Buble had to cancel his presenting gig because he needs to take care of his little boy while he goes through cancer treatment.

Things are going well for Dermot – he’s spent 12 years on Saturday afternoons on BBC Radio 2 and he’s now moving on to a new show on the station “in a month or so”, but said he could not say which show this would be.

Geri Horner is going to present a new show about the '90s.



She will host Geri's Nineties: The Decade That Made Me - and will tell her story of the band's success.



Horner recently had her second child, and has reportedly put any band reunion plans on hold to concentrate on her family – and to make this new TV documentary for the BBC.

Conor McGregor has been hanging out on Harcourt St since Saturday! He was out in House in Saturday night to celebrate his coach’s 40th, and then he was spotted getting down with the kids, the students, in Dicey’s on Monday night. On a MONDAY! And because he’s all famous and stuff, his selfies with da kidz are all over Twitter.