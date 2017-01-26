Ant And Dec Clean Up Again

Ant and Dec cleaned up once again at the UK's National Television Awards.



They won the best presenter prize for the sixteenth year in a row last night.

Their shows Saturday Night Takeaway, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! also picked up awards. Lads, give someone else a turn! Full list of winners below!

Justin Bieber is taking a leaf out of Ed Sheeran’s book, and will disappear for a year. Good idea – the pressure he has been under since he was about 13 clearly isn’t good for him and he struggles. He was seen crying on stage recently and he gets aggressive with fans – a break might be just the thing he needs.

Chris O’Dowd loves being bold at red carpet events with his wife Dawn – she has said that she loves when he goes with her to events but he always stands with his hand on her bum – especially if there are photographers behind them. Ooh matron!

Talent Show - Strictly Come Dancing

Challenge Show - I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Serial Drama - Emmerdale

Comedy - Mrs Browns Boys

Drama - Casualty

Period Drama - Call The Midwife

Factual Entertainment - Gogglebox

Live Magazine Show - This Morning

Drama Performance - Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

Entertainment Programme - Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Newcomer - Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

Serial Drama Performance - Lacey Turner (Eastenders)

TV Judge - Mary Berry

Daytime - The Chase

TV Presenter - Ant and Dec

Special Recognition Award - Graham Norton