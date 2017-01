Gift Robbie Keane on Trainspotting

Choose Crumlin Utd...

Trainspotting 2 is released this weekend and we were joined in studio by a big fan of the movie - the one and only Robbie Keane. Robbie was on hand to give a little rendition of his version of Lust for Life. Powerful stuff.

