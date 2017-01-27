on air now Current Show

Back To School - St Mary's SNS, Blessington

by Shauna O'Reilly  27th Jan 2017  11:25
Today FM image

What would YOU do if you won the lotto?!

In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, we sent Shauna from the show out to meet the kids from St Mary's Senior National School in Blessington, Co. Wicklow.  

Given the week that is in it, we asked the third class students what they would do if they were the lucky winner of the Lotto....

We also asked them about the whole emojii thing – what they are, what they are used for and what does each one mean?! See if you can guess which ones they are talking about...

Thanks to all the brilliant students from St Mary’s who took part including Lucy, Shannon, Ronan, Cian, Conor, Eva, Danny, Warren, Orla, Eirinn, Thomas, Aoife, Ryan, Sophie and Emily. Thank you also to Principal Gerry Brown, Ms Morris, Ms McGrath and Ms Nugent.

 

 

 

 

