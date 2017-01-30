Lulu Can No Longer Shout!

Showbiz by Shauna

Legendary singer Lulu can longer ‘Shout’ now. She has no plans to wind down and says her singing career & touring are her great loves. But, to mind her famous voice, she has imposed a ban on herself and has to stay quiet before twelve every day.

Now, obviously we didn't get to watch it because we're out here in Austria but last night's Dancing With The Stars shocked a few people out there. Model Thalia Heffernan became the second person to be voted out. It was ‘Movie Night’ and her interpretation of the jive, to Pharrell William’s ‘Happy’, wasn't enough to keep her and her partner Curtis in the competition. The judges scored her a decent 20 points but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to impress the viewers at home. Meanwhile, everyone seems to be talking about Des Cahill’s Austin Powers routine. He did something called his ‘Dance Floor Swim’ which was basically him lying flat on the floor with his dancer Karen Byrne doing some kind of gyration on top of him. It was eh.....different.

Azealia Banks is at it again. She’s one of those people who always seems to be involved in spats but the latest row is with Rihanna. She has critised Rihanna for using her influence to stir the public against the president. But, what she did next was...screenshot Rihanna’s phone number and tweet it out. Ouch. The number has since been disconnected and Banks later deleted the picture.