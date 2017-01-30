Do you want to join the gang in Kirchberg?!

You can, you just need to tell us how much you want it....

How would you fancy coming out and joining us on the Topflight Today FM Ski Trip this week!?

Topflight want to fly you and a friend out this Wednesday to join us here in Kirchberg in Tirol, Austria and stay until the end, flying back on Saturday. You’ll be put up in accommodation, get to see The Riptide Movement in concert and enjoy all that the Topflight Today FM Ski Trip has to offer!

To enter, what we want you to do this year, is to tell us why you deserve to win a trip on the ski trip...to the tune of Can’t Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake!

Now if you aren’t sure of how it goes or need a bit of a guide, we asked the lovely Shauna O Reilly from The Breakfast Show to take one for the team & record a version that would be an example for all of you at home.

Record your entries on your phone & send them to [email protected] right now. The competition closes at midday tomorrow & we’ll be ringing a winner back on the show on Wednesday morning. Get writing and singing quick – the more creative the better!

*You must be able to fly from Dublin this Wednesday & your passport must be in date etc.*