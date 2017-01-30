on air now Current Show

Ski Trip 2017 - Day One

by Clare McKenna  30th Jan 2017  12:17
Today FM image

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show in Kirchberg

We have arrived!!! And as you can see Kirchberg is an absolute beauty!

Today FM Image

The first night was spent acquainting ourselves with the local area and sampling local customs including some rousing games of 'Hammer the Nail into the Wood'. Paul Collins may have been beaten by both Kim and Shauna!

  Today FM Image       Today FM Image

Then last night was the welcome meeting, a chance for everyone to meet with Ian and hear of the week ahead. There was a brilliant buzz in The Tirole Bar with The Harley's playing and all seemed to be getting on very well!

 
Today FM Image

Today FM Image

This morning was the first Breakfast Show live from Kirchberg and there was a brilliant atmosphere. Lots of skiers popped by on their way to the slopes and had a chat with Ian.

Today FM Image

 

 Today FM Image

Tonight is the 90's nostaglia night, the stakes of the quiz are high and the anticipation is ramping up!

Remember, if you are at home in Ireland and you want to come and join us, all you have to do is record your own personalised version of Justin Timberlake's 'Cant' Stop the Feeling' and send it to [email protected] you could fly out on Topflight on Wednesday! Check out Shauna's version here.....

 

