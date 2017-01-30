Do you want to join the gang in...

Ski Trip 2017 - Day One

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show in Kirchberg

We have arrived!!! And as you can see Kirchberg is an absolute beauty!

The first night was spent acquainting ourselves with the local area and sampling local customs including some rousing games of 'Hammer the Nail into the Wood'. Paul Collins may have been beaten by both Kim and Shauna!

Then last night was the welcome meeting, a chance for everyone to meet with Ian and hear of the week ahead. There was a brilliant buzz in The Tirole Bar with The Harley's playing and all seemed to be getting on very well!





This morning was the first Breakfast Show live from Kirchberg and there was a brilliant atmosphere. Lots of skiers popped by on their way to the slopes and had a chat with Ian.

Tonight is the 90's nostaglia night, the stakes of the quiz are high and the anticipation is ramping up!

Remember, if you are at home in Ireland and you want to come and join us, all you have to do is record your own personalised version of Justin Timberlake's 'Cant' Stop the Feeling' and send it to [email protected] you could fly out on Topflight on Wednesday! Check out Shauna's version here.....