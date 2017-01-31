My Name Is Gary & I Don't Wash My Hair..

Showbiz by Shauna

Gary Barlow has fans up in arms with a shock confession that he has not washed his hair in fourteen years. FOURTEEN YEARS! He didn’t explain why he is such an absolute minger but perhaps he was going for the whole ‘hair starts washing itself’ thing. Apparently, there are lots of benefits to the whole process but we were talking about it this morning and the general consensus was disgust. As Charlie said, did they not get wet in a couple of their music videos? I mean, if you go that far, would you not just throw a bit of shampoo on?!

Coronation Street fans will be delighted to know that the entire Webster family are going to be back together very shortly. Helen Flanagan who plays Rosie announced in October that she was going to make a return to the cobbles and the reunion will be aired on Monday. So, Rosie, Sophie, Kevin and Sally can all play happy families once again but Helen Flanagan has promised that Rosie will be ruffling a few feathers upon her return and a fling with Ken’s son Adam is on the cards.

Actress and reality TV star Stephanie Davis gave birth to her baby boy earlier in January but had been keeping a low profile since then. But, she has introduced the world to baby Caben- Albi George, with a full spread in OK Magazine. In the interview, she says the name Caben came to her a number of months ago and it’s wasn’t a name she’d heard before but loved it. And by all accounts, she is loving life as a new mother so the very best of luck to her.

We know that U2 are one of the biggest bands in the world. They are global megastars at this stage, are internationally loved and worshipped and those four faces are probably some of the most recognisable in the world. Well, you’d think so anyway. However, Adam Clayton has told how got the London Tube to the band’s gigs in the 02 and didn’t get recognised by fans. He figured it was the quickest way to get around London and managed to get by without being spotted.