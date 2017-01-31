on air now Current Show

Ski Trip 2017 - Day Two

by Clare McKenna  31st Jan 2017  11:24
Today FM image

The Craic from Kirchberg

So everyone is well settled in at this stage. The skiers and snowboarders tell us the skills are sinking in a bit more and they are all having a ball.

 Today FM Image

Last night was pretty epic as Ian's Big 90's Quiz took place in the 365 Arena here in Kirchberg. 5 rounds, 90 teams and a brilliant atmosphere.

There were spot prizes for best 90's fancy dress and the ski trippers did not disappoint us. There were loads of amazing costumes, judge Paul Collins had a tough time picking the finalists, but here they are....

 

Today FM Image

Lots of the girls dressed as The Spice Girls but this group clinched it in Paul Collin's judging eyes and they also won a prize on the night.

Today FM Image

At the end of the quiz, once Table 67 were crowned winners, 90's tribute band Pump up the Jam had everyone up on the dancefloor and when they played a Spice Girl's medley all the Babys, Scarys, Sportys, Gingers & Poshs got to take to the stage and have their moment.

Today FM Image

 

 

Today FM Image

But whether you were in fancy dress or not Pump up the Jam had us all up, great night!

Everyone was back up this morning to hit the slopes, calling by Ian's Alpine Studio on the way. Michelle Moriarty was rather bright eyed and bushy tailed as she told Ian on air she was so exhausted from her snowboard down the mountain in the dark that she fell asleep on the bed dressed in her 90's outfit, Cher from Clueless, complete with cardboard mobile phone cutout! At least she'll be full of beans for the mountain today!

Today FM Image 

The Puc Fada is taking place this afternoon with hurling legend Tommy Walsh. He's here with his wife Marlise and friends. He stopped by the cabin for a chat with Ian this morning and gave a big shout out to his two kids at home and all those timetabled to mind them!

Today FM Image

 

Today FM Image

 All the best from most of the team of Ski Trip 2017! 

Today FM Image

 

