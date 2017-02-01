Pharrell Williams is feeling HAPPY!

Showbiz by Shauna

There’ll be nappies and baby wipes coming out the ying yang in Pharrell Williams’ house because his representatives have announced that the singer and his wife Helen, who already have one son Rocket, have welcomed triplets to their family. The babies arrived in early January but the family just announced their happy news. No details of their names or sexes have been released yet but one things for sure they are feeling HAPPY! (Sorry!)

Forget the Spice Girls reunion – I’ve got news on the biggest reunion around. ROBSON AND JEROME! Two decades after they rode high in the charts, Robson Greene and Jerome Flynn are together again! Robson is now the presenter of a new TV series called Tales From The Coast which sees him visiting the coastlines of Britain and his travels take him to Pembrokeshire where Jerome now lives. They do a spot of kayaking and catching up and all is well in the world again.

Fans are furious over rip-off merchants flogging Ed Sheeran tickets for 10 times the face value. Pre-sale tickets for the singer’s Irish gig at Dublin’s 3Arena (12th & 13th April) sold out within minutes, only to be resold elsewhere for more than €800. Sheeran’s manager urged fans to be wary of ticket touts, telling them not panic. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am

Brendan Gleeson has a new gig. He has joined the cast of US crime drama Mr Mercedes, which is based on a Stephen King book. Brendan will play the lead role of retired Detective Bill Hodges in the 10 episode series. It will air in the US but no doubt it’ll make its way to our shores.