on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

Ski Trip 2017 - Day 3

by Clare McKenna  01st Feb 2017  09:19
Today FM image

The Kraic from Kirchberg

It was a snowy day in Kirchberg yesterday but the slopes were still full and everyone was in great form. It was Paul Collins time to shine with the Puc Fada. Joined by All Ireland hurling legend Tommy Walsh he invited ski trippers to give the puc a whack!

 Today FM Image

Unbelievably it was a back to back win for Paddy Connell, he was the winner in 2016 and following the month's mind of his beloved Dad this year, he dedicated the win to him.

 

 

 

 Hats off to Tommy and his wife Marlees, absolute legends, great to have them on the trip.

Today FM Image

It was an evening of rest for everyone last night, although for many that may not have actually happened! No rest for the wicked though as The Riptide Movement are playing tonight! Mal and Gerry from the band popped by Ian's Alpine Studio this morning for a chat.

Today FM Image

Today FM Image

They told him their favourite songs to perform are Elephant in the Room and, of course, their new single Changeling. Bring on 365 Arena in Kirchberg later!

 

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos