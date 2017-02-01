Ski Trip 2017 - Day 3

The Kraic from Kirchberg

It was a snowy day in Kirchberg yesterday but the slopes were still full and everyone was in great form. It was Paul Collins time to shine with the Puc Fada. Joined by All Ireland hurling legend Tommy Walsh he invited ski trippers to give the puc a whack!

Unbelievably it was a back to back win for Paddy Connell, he was the winner in 2016 and following the month's mind of his beloved Dad this year, he dedicated the win to him.

And connect. Paddy O'Connell from Claregalway sends a scorcher into the Alps 4 back to back @todayfm Puc Fada titles. Galway are back. 👊 pic.twitter.com/ifWLA0M3p7 — Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) January 31, 2017

Girl Power was alive and well in the form of Sinead O'Connell who was also an absolute winner.

Fair woman to drive it! The technique that saw Cratloe's Sinead O' Donnell claim the @todayfm Camogie Puc Fada 🏆in the Alps 👊 pic.twitter.com/9lx1Y0WGyH — Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) January 31, 2017

Hats off to Tommy and his wife Marlees, absolute legends, great to have them on the trip.

It was an evening of rest for everyone last night, although for many that may not have actually happened! No rest for the wicked though as The Riptide Movement are playing tonight! Mal and Gerry from the band popped by Ian's Alpine Studio this morning for a chat.

They told him their favourite songs to perform are Elephant in the Room and, of course, their new single Changeling. Bring on 365 Arena in Kirchberg later!