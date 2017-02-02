Ski Trip 2017 - Day Four

The Kraic from Kirchberg

Greetings from stunning Kirchberg....

The ski trippers got off the skis and the snowboards yesterday and engaged in the mature custom of snow tubing!

As they relaxed with a hot drink after the super slide newsreader extraordinaire Kim Buckley was out with her microphone asking the tough questions....

The Riptide Movement played an amazing set in Arena 365 last night...great tunes, great lads and a brilliant atmosphere...

Arlene Moran and Anna Lane, whose reworking of Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feelin' won them a ticket to join us on the Topflight Today FM ski trip arrived into Kirchberg last night. The excited pair dropped their bags to the hotel and headed straight to the gig but they were up bright and early to meet Ian at the Alpine studio and say hello to everyone back home, especially the work placements they both have who gave them the time off.

Anna and Arlene with Tony and Neal from Topflight.

Preparations are underway now for the show tomorrow which will be live from the 365 Arena. Ian will be joined by Mario Rosenstock who has flown in this morning and The Riptide Movement.