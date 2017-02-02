on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

Ski Trip 2017 - Day Four

by Clare McKenna  02nd Feb 2017  10:08
Today FM image

The Kraic from Kirchberg

Greetings from stunning Kirchberg....

Today FM Image

The ski trippers got off the skis and the snowboards yesterday and engaged in the mature custom of snow tubing!

 Today FM Image

As they relaxed with a hot drink after the super slide newsreader extraordinaire Kim Buckley was out with her microphone asking the tough questions....

The Riptide Movement played an amazing set in Arena 365 last night...great tunes, great lads and a brilliant atmosphere...

Today FM Image

Arlene Moran and Anna Lane, whose reworking of Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feelin' won them a ticket to join us on the Topflight Today FM ski trip arrived into Kirchberg last night. The excited pair dropped their bags to the hotel and headed straight to the gig but they were up bright and early to meet Ian at the Alpine studio and say hello to everyone back home, especially the work placements they both have who gave them the time off.

Today FM Image

 Anna and Arlene with Tony and Neal from Topflight.

Today FM Image

Preparations are underway now for the show tomorrow which will be live from the 365 Arena. Ian will be joined by Mario Rosenstock who has flown in this morning and The Riptide Movement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos