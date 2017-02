Gift Six Nations Preview

BOD, Rog, Hooky and the wonderfully seductive Rob Kearney

Scotland and Ireland will get the 2017 Six Nations Championship underway when they play the opening match in Edinburgh on Saturday. How will we do? George Hook, Rog, Bod & Rob Kearney joined Ian live from Kirchberg this morning to give their thoughts on it all. That Rob Kearney is one seductive fella....

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show will be back on Monday morning from 7am