Ski Trip 2017 - Day 5

The Kraic from Kirchberg

After yesterday's show Ian was out and out recording this hilarious video with some of our ski trippers and of course Mr Paul Collins.

It was a beautiful sunny day in Kirchberg yesterday afternoon and house band of the week, The Harleys played an outdoor gig in the mountains.

They then joined The Riptide Movement and all the Topflight and Today FM crew for dinner in the mountains and a sing song but it was bed early for everyone with a big day ahead, the live breakfast show.

Kim Buckley and Ian Demspey ready to broadcast to the nation!

So it's hard to believe but today was the last ski trip show, and what a show! We were live from 365 Arena where the 90's night and The Riptide Movement gig had taken place.

Mario had flown in the day before and he had everyone in stitches with Gift Grub greats Michael D, Trump, Liam Neeson and Enda Kenny.

The Riptide Movement sang their new single Changeling, The Elephant in the Room and performed the breakfast show jingle they created especially for Ian.

Mary Holland won her holiday back from Topflight, John McGoldrick told how he'd made a cup of tea for Liam Neeson and Nigel Regan got to fulfill a lifetime ambition when he gave Ian Dempsey a hug.

And Ian got another kind of hug when Topflight surprised him with a cake to mark the 18th year of the Today FM and Topflight ski trip.

So here's to next year and no.19! Many thanks to everyone in Kirchberg for being so welcoming, to all the crew who made it happen and the ski trippers who came with us. We had a blast!