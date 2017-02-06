2017 Is A Blank Space

Showbiz, PMac

Taylor Swift has played her first and last gig of 2017! It was thought she would release an album and get back on the road this year but she performed at a pre-SuperBowl party on Saturday in Texas and told the crowd that they were attending 100% of her gigs for 2017 – but didn’t give a reason why.

Damien Rice – if you’re reading this, would you ever get in touch with Ed Sheeran? He’s gutted that Damo has never got in touch with him, despite mentioning him in a number of tracks. Ed was 11 or 12 when he saw Damien Rice in Whelan’s and he said that gig changed his life. He even has a tattoo of Damien’s autograph on his wrist!

Also good news for Ed – a copyright infringement suit against him has been dropped. He was accused of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On with his song Thinking Out Loud. In fairness...they're very alike!

Honey G has been dropped by Simon Cowell’s record label after releasing just one single. Her first single The Honey G Show failed to make the Top 100 – and even though she now has no label, she has vowed to keep writing and releasing more material.