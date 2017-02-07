My Amazing Blue Coat And I Are Not Coming To Ireland

Showbiz, PMac

Lady Gaga upset Irish fans yesterday, just a few hours after she came off stage at the Superbowl.

She posted a teaser for her Joanne World Tour on Twitter – and according to dates, Gaga is not playing Ireland. I remember the last time she was here, they were advertising her Aviva gig a LOT and the whole way up to the night she performed...

Three UK dates were announced in October so die-hard fans may have to travel if they really want to see her.

Britney Spears’ 8-year-old-niece Maddie Aldridge is in a very bad way in hospital.

She drove into a pond on the family's property in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon on a quad bike, and was "trapped and secured by the seat belt and the quadbike’s safety netting," the statement read.

First responders arrived on the scene within two minutes and assisted in freeing the girl, who is reportedly in stable but critical condition, according to the Sheriff. Britney tweeted a photo of Maddie yesterday, asking for people to pray for her. The poor little thing - fingers, toes and everything crossed that she makes a recovery.

Ardal O'Hanlon said he is very aware of how Irish people are represented on British TV and that he frequently amends his scripts to remove the "Irishisms".

"In every show I've been involved in I read the script, take out the Irishisms right away and say, 'I'll supply those'.

"Father Ted was written by Irish people, so that was fine, but around the time we were shooting it EastEnders went to Ireland and represented it as this terribly backward society where people were going around with one eye and drunk."

So – basically the same way as Fr Ted depicted Ireland then?!

Ray D’Arcy has told the RTE Guide that he hasn’t and won’t show his kids footage of him presenting The Den – because he finds it too embarrassing. There is NOTHING embarrassing about this gem – and perfect for watching on a Tuesday too!