And It's Over To Our Graham...

Blind Date TV Imagine 90s

Showbiz, PMac

Blind Date is set to make a television comeback after more than 13 years off air, with Graham Norton the favourite to take over hosting duties following the death of Cilla Black in 2015.

The programme will be produced by So Television, the company behind BBC's Graham Norton Show.

During its run, three pairs of contestants ended up walking down the aisle, with Cilla Black attending each of the three weddings.

As a side-note, check out Dermot Bannon’s stint on Blind Date when he was 21!

Following a week of trawling strip clubs and nightclubs, Jamie O’Hara revealed he's not actually into pursuing a romance with Bianca Gascoigne – but didn’t actually tell her.

In a statement, Bianca said: "I totally respect his decision, obviously children should always come first.

"[But] it would have been more respectful to hear the news from him first rather than reading about it in the newspapers."

After a month of flaunting their showmance in the CBB house, I am SHOCKED, naawwwwttt.

Claudine Keane is fighting the trolls! Robbie Keane recently left LA Galaxy and has been seen training in Dubai which sparked people poking fun at Robbie, saying “wonder if it’s always been his boyhood dream” because any time he makes a move, that’s his default comment. I LOLed.