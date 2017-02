And It's Over To Our...

Gift Paul Kimmage 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Are our Irish celebrities who we think they are?

Sports journalist Paul Kimmage has a sneaking suspicion that some of our most well known Irish personalities may not actually be Irish and he wants to get to the bottom of it. So, he has decided to front a once off special of 'Who Do You Think You Are?' and stumbles across some unusual findings....

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.