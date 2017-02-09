on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

I-I-I-I'm Keeping My Baby(ies)

by Paula MacSweeney  09th Feb 2017  09:18
Today FM image

Madonna and her 2 new daughters

Showbiz, PMac

Madonna says she's "overjoyed" to have adopted two twin girls from Africa, after being granted permission by Malawi's High Court this week. 

She shared a picture on Instagram of her two new daughters, Esther and Stella, who will join her other children Rocco, Lourdes, David and Mercy.

 

He has previously stated that he will never be Bond but bookies have slashed the odds on Michael Fassbender being the next 007! He told GQ back in November that it won’t be him – but apart from that, he’s sticking to the formula that the rest of the wannabes are sticking to – keeping shtum. As soon as you talk about it, you’re cursed. I’m still hoping it’s Tom Hardy. Just...just look.Today FM Image

 

Speaking of another maybe-Bond; Tom Hiddleston has defended his ex-relationship with Taylor Swift – and that “I Heart TS” t-shirt.Today FM Image

He said he had fallen and scraped his back a few days before that photo was taken, so when they were on the beach, he wanted to protect the wound from the sun – and asked if anyone had a spare t-shirt.

The whole thing was one big hilarious joke, apparently. Apart from the relationship which he said quite solemnly was “very very real”.

 

Niall Horan went backpacking last year around South East Asia with his 2 cousins, and stuck to a budget of 20 euro a day! Assuming his cousins are not international pop stars, it was probably the fairest – and most authentic/fun – way to do it.

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos