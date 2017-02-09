I-I-I-I'm Keeping My Baby(ies)

Madonna and her 2 new daughters

Showbiz, PMac

Madonna says she's "overjoyed" to have adopted two twin girls from Africa, after being granted permission by Malawi's High Court this week.



She shared a picture on Instagram of her two new daughters, Esther and Stella, who will join her other children Rocco, Lourdes, David and Mercy.

He has previously stated that he will never be Bond but bookies have slashed the odds on Michael Fassbender being the next 007! He told GQ back in November that it won’t be him – but apart from that, he’s sticking to the formula that the rest of the wannabes are sticking to – keeping shtum. As soon as you talk about it, you’re cursed. I’m still hoping it’s Tom Hardy. Just...just look.

Speaking of another maybe-Bond; Tom Hiddleston has defended his ex-relationship with Taylor Swift – and that “I Heart TS” t-shirt.

He said he had fallen and scraped his back a few days before that photo was taken, so when they were on the beach, he wanted to protect the wound from the sun – and asked if anyone had a spare t-shirt.

The whole thing was one big hilarious joke, apparently. Apart from the relationship which he said quite solemnly was “very very real”.

Niall Horan went backpacking last year around South East Asia with his 2 cousins, and stuck to a budget of 20 euro a day! Assuming his cousins are not international pop stars, it was probably the fairest – and most authentic/fun – way to do it.