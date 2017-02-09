Back to School - Belmayne Educate Together, Dublin

Love

The kids talk Love and Lies

In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, we sent Clare McKenna from the Breakfast Show crew to meet the kids from Belmayne Educate Together in Dublin. As it’s Valentine’s Day next week Clare asked the kids for their thoughts on love and she began with their description of what love is...

Awh....! They would melt a frozen heart and had the topic of love fairly sussed! Then, following a news report yesterday that Irish people tell more that 2.5million lies a year, Clare asked the children about this and she started by asking if they remembered the last fib they told....

Thanks to all the kids from Belmayne Educate Together who took part including Guilia, Kai, Rhian, Evie, Shane, Deniz, Reece, Taylor, Sophie, Alex S, Koray & Ava from 2nd & 3rd Class. Thank you to teachers Becky, Shane and Denise and Principal Sinead O’Meara.

If you would like your school to be featured email breakfast@todayfm.com