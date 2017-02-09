on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

Back to School - Belmayne Educate Together, Dublin

by Clare McKenna  09th Feb 2017  09:36
Today FM image

Love

The kids talk Love and Lies

In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, we sent Clare McKenna from the Breakfast Show crew to meet the kids from Belmayne Educate Together in Dublin. As it’s Valentine’s Day next week Clare asked the kids for their thoughts on love and she began with their description of what love is...

Awh....! They would melt a frozen heart and had the topic of love fairly sussed! Then, following a news report yesterday that Irish people tell more that 2.5million lies a year, Clare asked the children about this and she started by asking if they remembered the last fib they told....

Thanks to all the kids from Belmayne Educate Together who took part including Guilia, Kai, Rhian, Evie, Shane, Deniz, Reece, Taylor, Sophie, Alex S, Koray & Ava from 2nd & 3rd Class. Thank you to teachers Becky, Shane and Denise and Principal Sinead O’Meara.

If you would like your school to be featured email breakfast@todayfm.com

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos