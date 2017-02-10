on air now Current Show

Babies Babies Everywhere

by Paula MacSweeney  10th Feb 2017  08:43
Babies

Showbiz, PMac

Everyone’s having babies!

George Clooney and his wife Amal are apparently expecting twins (Beyonce is only raging because she’s the only one allowed to have twins this year).
Sile Seoige is 4 months up the Larry Duff, as is Rose Huntington-Whitely. Congrats everyone!



Reviewers have called Fifty Shades Darker "unintentionally hilarious", "awkward" and "utterly threadbare". 
A step up from the first one, so.

 

Aretha Franklin will retire this year after a glittering carer but only after she releases her 42nd – and final – album in September.

She wants to play with her grandchildren (see? More babies!)

