Dermot Bannon for Dancing With The Stars?!

Cha cha cha!

Dermot Bannon is the undisputed star of Sunday night TV, with 'Room To Improve' back on our screens for a tenth series. But, we could be seeing him a little earlier in the evening, tripping the light fantastic in 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The nation's favourite architect called in this morning to tell us all about the new series, about his obsession with windows and how he really doesn't mind the annoying architecture questions he gets asked on a daily basis.

But, forget all that boring architecture stuff, the real juice came when Ian asked him if he'd consider a stint on 'Dancing With The Stars'. HE DIDN'T SAY NO! That's basically yes. You heard it here first...

Listen back to the full interview here:

While he had Dermot's expertise at his fingertips, Ian quizzed him on Today FM's unique architectural feature