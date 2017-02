Gift Miriam GENUINELY goes wild in Vegas

Everyone deserves to let their hair down at some point....

Miriam O'Callaghan was living it up in Vegas last weekend for her daughter's hen party and she joined Ian on the line this morning to tell him all about her trip. According to the woman herself, it was a very tame affair, elegant and classy. However, Ian managed to get his hands on some Snapchat footage that tells another tale.

Look Miriam, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.