Awards Season Continues

by Paula MacSweeney  13th Feb 2017  08:48
Awards Season Wahs

Showbiz, PMac

Adele has won ANOTHER 5 Grammy Awards - including the big two of Record and Album of the Year for "Hello" and "25".
In her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she praised Beyonce - calling her latest release "Lemonade" an inspiration, and actually she ended up not really accepting the award for herself, and she bawled while telling Beyonce why she should have won.

 Adele also restarted a tribute to George Michael during the ceremony - saying she couldn't mess it up. His family only agreed to a tribute if Adele was the one to perform, so the pressure was on.

According to Grammy officials, Adele is the first artist to sweep album, record and song of the year twice.

David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys - including best rock song for his single Blackstar.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, wowed the audience with a spiritual performance and also took home the prize for urban contemporary album. Hi hun.Today FM Image

Album Of The Year
Adele, 25

Song Of The Year
Adele, "Hello"

Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade

Best Country Solo Performance
Maren Morris, "My Church"

Best Rock Song
David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

 

Across the pond, the BAFTAs were also on (and appeared to be significantly less fun than the Grammys).

La La Land  dominated the Baftas, taking five trophies - including best film and best actress for Emma Stone, who beat our own Ruth Negga in that award.

There were also awards for Lion, including best supporting actor for Dev Patel, and Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake, which was named outstanding British film at the London ceremony.

Outstanding British film

American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
WINNER: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange
WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival 
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land 
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Jackie
La La Land

 

Best sound

WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension
WINNER: A Love Story
Tough

Best British short film

Consumed
WINNER: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby

Best editing

Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals

 

Best production design

Doctor Strange
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar! 
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

WINNER: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
WINNER: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
WINNER: Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory
WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

 

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

 

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer) 
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer) 
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer) 
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director) 
WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

 

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water 
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
WINNER: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival 
Hell or High Water
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake) 
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
WINNER: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks

