Awards Season Continues

Adele has won ANOTHER 5 Grammy Awards - including the big two of Record and Album of the Year for "Hello" and "25".

In her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she praised Beyonce - calling her latest release "Lemonade" an inspiration, and actually she ended up not really accepting the award for herself, and she bawled while telling Beyonce why she should have won.

Adele also restarted a tribute to George Michael during the ceremony - saying she couldn't mess it up. His family only agreed to a tribute if Adele was the one to perform, so the pressure was on.

According to Grammy officials, Adele is the first artist to sweep album, record and song of the year twice.

David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys - including best rock song for his single Blackstar.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, wowed the audience with a spiritual performance and also took home the prize for urban contemporary album. Hi hun.

Album Of The Year

Adele, 25

Song Of The Year

Adele, "Hello"

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Best Country Solo Performance

Maren Morris, "My Church"

Best Rock Song

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25 Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello” Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Ahead (Miles Davis and various artists) Best Metal Performance

Megadeth, “Dystopia” Best Rap Song

Drake, “Hotline Bling” Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drake, “Hotline Bling” Best Rap Performance

Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz] Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley Best Regional Roots Music Album Kalani Pe'a, E Walea Best Folk Album

Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland Best Traditional Blues Album

Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat Best Bluegrass Album

O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor, Coming Home Best Americana Album

William Bell, This Is Where I Live Best American Roots Song

Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers), “Kid Sister” Best American Roots Performance

Sarah Jarosz, “House of Mercy” Best Tropical Latin Album

Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están? Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Vicente Fernández - Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

iLe, iLevitable Best Latin Pop Album

Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas Best Country Album

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth Best Country Song

Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) - “Humble and Kind” Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Pentatonix - “Jolene” [featuring Dolly Parton] Best Roots Gospel Album

Joey+Rory - Hymns Best Latin Jazz Album

Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom Best Jazz Instrumental Album

John Scofield, Country for Old Men Best Jazz Vocal Album

Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley Best Improvised Jazz Solo

John Scofield, soloist, “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry” Contemporary Instrumental

Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha Best Dance Recording

The Chainsmokers, “Don't Let Me Down” [ft. Daya] Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist - Schmann & Berg (tie)

Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker), Shakespeare Songs (tie) Best Classical Compendium

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) - Edith Piaf 1915-2015 Best Recording Package

Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie), Blackstar Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier), “Flintstones” Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier), “You and I” Best Instrumental Composition

Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band), ”Spoken at Midnight” Best Song Written for Visual Media

Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls, “Can't Stop the Feeling!” Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

John Williams, composer, Star Wars: the Force Awakens Best Classical Instrumental Solo Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich Best Choral Performance

Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) - Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 Best Opera Recording

James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) - Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles Best Orchestra Performance

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation” Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin Best Country Album

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide To Earth Best R&B Performance

Solange, “Cranes In The Sky” Best R&B Song

Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean” Best Recording Package

David Bowie, Blackstar Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

David Bowie, Blackstar Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, “God Provides

Across the pond, the BAFTAs were also on (and appeared to be significantly less fun than the Grammys).

La La Land dominated the Baftas, taking five trophies - including best film and best actress for Emma Stone, who beat our own Ruth Negga in that award.

There were also awards for Lion, including best supporting actor for Dev Patel, and Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake, which was named outstanding British film at the London ceremony.

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

WINNER: I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

WINNER: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange

WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: Jackie

La La Land

Best sound

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension

WINNER: A Love Story

Tough

Best British short film

Consumed

WINNER: Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

Best editing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

WINNER: 13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

WINNER: Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

WINNER: Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory

WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

WINNER: Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

WINNER: La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks