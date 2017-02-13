Awards Season Continues

Adele has won ANOTHER 5 Grammy Awards - including the big two of Record and Album of the Year for "Hello" and "25".
In her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she praised Beyonce - calling her latest release "Lemonade" an inspiration, and actually she ended up not really accepting the award for herself, and she bawled while telling Beyonce why she should have won.
Adele also restarted a tribute to George Michael during the ceremony - saying she couldn't mess it up. His family only agreed to a tribute if Adele was the one to perform, so the pressure was on.
According to Grammy officials, Adele is the first artist to sweep album, record and song of the year twice.
David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys - including best rock song for his single Blackstar.
Beyoncé, meanwhile, wowed the audience with a spiritual performance and also took home the prize for urban contemporary album. Hi hun.
Album Of The Year
Adele, 25
Song Of The Year
Adele, "Hello"
Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Best Country Solo Performance
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Best Rock Song
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Across the pond, the BAFTAs were also on (and appeared to be significantly less fun than the Grammys).
La La Land dominated the Baftas, taking five trophies - including best film and best actress for Emma Stone, who beat our own Ruth Negga in that award.
There were also awards for Lion, including best supporting actor for Dev Patel, and Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake, which was named outstanding British film at the London ceremony.
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
EE Rising Star award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
WINNER: Tom Holland
Doctor Strange
WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Arrival
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Jackie
La La Land
WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
The Alan Dimension
WINNER: A Love Story
Tough
Consumed
WINNER: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Doctor Strange
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
WINNER: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
WINNER: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
WINNER: Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)
Finding Dory
WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Curzon Cinemas
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
WINNER: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Arrival
Hell or High Water
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
WINNER: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mel Brooks