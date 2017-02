Gift Italy V Ireland Post Match Analysis

CJ Stander - What A Man!

After getting off to a disappointing start against Scotland, Ireland hammered Italy in Saturday's Six Nations Clash. CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy played a storm, scoring trebles, helping Ireland to finish up with an impressive 63-10 win. Pundit Eddie O'Sullivan joined Ian on the line this morning to give his take on the victory and CJ was on hand to take a call too.

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.