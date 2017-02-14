Weird Crush 3 Years In A Row

Max Branning

Showbiz, PMac

Jake Wood says he's in need of a "lie down" - after being named Heat magazine's weirdest crush for a third year in a row.



The 44-year-old - who plays Max Branning in Eastenders - doesn't think his achievement will be "topped by anyone ever again".



He's followed in the list by Ed Sheeran, Phillip Schofield, and presenter Rylan Neal-Clark.

There is something about Max Branning though.

There were more than 300 complaints to RTE regarding the Late Late Valentine’s Special on Friday night.

Ten formal complaints have been filed to the organisation so far since the show.

They probably don’t really care, seeing as a massive average of 568,400 viewers switched on to watch.

Des Cahill and Teresa Mannion are topping the polls with the public on Dancing With The Stars – despite being bottom of the table when it comes to the judges. They’re popular!

Hopefully they’ll still be popular this week when the contestants and professionals partners swap around – and Dessie is worried because he’s 35 years older than someone like Dayl.

Katy Perry has been added to the bill for this year's Brit Awards.



She will perform at the ceremony for the first time in three years, along with Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Emeli Sande and The 1975.

