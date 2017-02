Gift Christy Moore's Valentine's Message

Tis only love lads, relax the cacks

Well, we all know it's Valentine's Day and we should be feeling very romantic. But, Christy Moore feels that Valentine's Day only brings a whole raft of unrealistic expectations and disappointment. In true Christy fashion, he brought the bodhran along with him and performed a little number on the Hallmark holiday for Ian.

