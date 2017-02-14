on air now Current Show

Milestone Music Moment

by Shauna O'Reilly  14th Feb 2017  11:03
Today FM image

What's yours?

A few weeks ago, we started a piece on 'Milestone Music Moments' - the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out of home, nights out, going to college, bad jobs, good jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings & babies.  

This week's Milestone Music Moment came from Colm McGuinness and actually involved Ian. Have a listen back to the story here. 

If you've a milestone of your own, we'd love to speak to you. Email your story to [email protected] and you could win one of these beautiful mementos from DesignMyType.ie 

 Listen back to all our Milestone Moments http://www.todayfm.com/Milestone-Music-

