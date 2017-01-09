Let's Eat!

Early Breakfast, PMac

We are nation full of...well, lots of things really, but in today's papers I learned that we Irish love nothing more than a good breakfast. Tea and toast was one of the most popular breakfasts (a very versatile "I can't be bothered making dinner" meal too, IMO).

Anyway, it's the 9th of January and I was wondering what people are eating this morning...are we mad on the fruit and nuts (actual fruit and nuts, not the Cadbury version) because it's a Monday in January? Or are we treating ourselves to a big dirty fry because...well, because it's a Monday in January? Darren went down that route telling me via Snapchat (@sweetpmac) that he was "going to be involved in a big steamy affair later, behind the wife's back - I'm getting a big dirty breakfast roll with a load of ketchup even though I'm meant to be on a diet".

Music to my ears!

Here's what the listeners of the Early Breakfast had to say:

Morning Paula - juice 2 oranges 2 apples 2 carrots and some ginger in the masticater. Toast chia seed soda bread apply a little maple syrup and sprinkle some rock salt on that and then a generous amount of raw whole peanut butter and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds...nuf said..Andy in Galway ( - jaysus Andy - firstly, what are half of those items and how much time do you have!)

Pamela almost made me lick my phone screen with this beaut:

Morning :) My Breakfast Most Mornings Cheesy Poached Egg Tomato @sweetpmac @todayfm So good guys pic.twitter.com/TnzFIGTCBQ — Pamela Brophy (@PamelaBrophy02) January 9, 2017

Hi - just had my green smoothie for breakfast before the gym! Need to lose Xmas dinner.

@sweetpmac homemade museli ..... how long will it last pic.twitter.com/yDqcv0CcDO — Paul McDonagh (@PaulMcDonagh16) January 9, 2017

Don't worry Paula, I microwave every cereal I eat. Not gross at all. This morning the classic Corn Flakes. Kevin in Tipp ( - I microwave Shreddies and Weetabix...never tried Corn Flakes. Kind of horrified at the thought of it)

Some people got REEEEALLY fancy:

@sweetpmac houloumi on sweet potato with pomegranate on a bed of leaves, my wife's a genius 😀 pic.twitter.com/EJeAJq8Jfh — duncan o cleirigh (@blackwaterdunc1) January 9, 2017

So there you have it. Whatever you choose today - healthy, less healthy or downright unhealthy and delicious, you're not alone. Hug.