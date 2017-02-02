The More Evil They Are, The Closer You Are

Friendship...REAL friendship.

Facebook tells me that today is their 13th Birthday, and to celebrate, they are celebrating with one of their naff "you're nothing without your friends" videos. (The sentiment is nice, of course, but they are a bit silly and also, nobody cares).

It got me thinking - that is NAFF, and one of the best things about having friends is the laugh you can have with them...or AT them.

And it turns out that the listeners of the Early Breakfast are a baould bunch...have a look at what true friendship is (muah ha haaaaaaa)

Hi Paula. When I was 20, I bought a new car - a VW Golf - my pride and joy. Late one night I went to town to buy cigs and I left the car ticking over outside the pub while I ran in to buy them. When I came out the car was gone. After 5 minutes of utter panic my friend arrived back in the car having a great laugh. He had been standing outside a pub across the street when I parked. 17 years later and he still has a great giggle about it.

P a few years ago, a friend was at Mass and he had never been before. When it was time to go up for Holy Communion, he said to me “what do I say when he gives it to me?” and I said “Hallelujah”.

Hi Paula, a guy I worked with was telling us how much he was looking forward to his steak dinner that evening, so I lifted his phone out of his pocket, text his wife to say 'don’t keep me any dinner, I had a big lunch'! When he went home his steak had been given to his neighbours’ kids! He was gutted! I still giggle about it today! Jim

Paula - like you I went to a religious-run school. One Christmas the local priest was visiting and the class messer happened to be behind me. The crib figures were on the window beside me and at the last minute he put one of the sheep up on top of the other as if they were doing an unspeakable act. I never sweated so much, and in fairness to the priest he said nothing. John

Hi Paula my brother put my dog up for sale on Done Deal - I was getting calls 24/7 about the dog. I have the dog 14 years and people calling me angry that I was trying to sell it!

Paula big Jim here - my mate put up two ads on done deal – a donkey free to a good home and Coldplay tickets for sale. When I finished worked at 8 pm I went out to my phone and I had 240 messages on my phone.

Paula - speaking about bad friends. A friend of mine put my mobile number up on a door of a public toilet looking for a "fun time". I got a huge amount of unwanted calls from guys. It got so bad I had to find the toilet and erase my number from the door. 100 mile round trip! From Brian.