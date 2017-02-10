IT HAS ARRIVED

MacSweeney Beanie

The Beanie of all Beanies

The eagle has landed, Elvis has entered the building, the (early) bird has eaten the worm - IT HAS ARRIVED.

Introducing the superb, outstanding, magnificent, marvellous, wonderful, sublime, supreme, sterling... I’ve run out of synonyms.

Okay - introducing the AMAZINGLY DEADLY brand new merchandise for Early Breakfast... The MacSweeney Beanie!

I travelled the world getting samples of hats worthy enough for your bulbs and to say this is the best would be an understatement. No expense was spared when thinking of keeping your noggins warm and fashionable - and what we have here is nothing short of a masterpiece.

The MacSweeney Beanie’s woolly exterior will shield you from those cold dark mornings; the interior will keep your bonce so warm and cosy you won’t even miss your bed.

The design and the bobble on top is haute couture fashion at its finest and most accessible – and we want you to have it for absolutely free.

Tune in every day to be in with a chance to win one of these exclusive and very rare pieces from Today FM's Marketing Budget....um, I mean, P-Mac’s secret stash of MacSweeney Beanies.