Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - Sunday February 5th

Happy 40th to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

Radiohead – The Bends

Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

Roxy Music – Let’s Stick Together

Pearl Jam – Alive

Manic Street Preachers – Motorcycle Emptiness

Fleetwood Mac – The Chain

Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

The Klares – Gooie

Kings of Leon – The Bucket

A-House – Call Me Blue

David Bowie – Sound and Vision

Fleetwood Mac – Dreams

Undertones – Teenage Kicks

Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Interpol – Evil

Whipping Boy – We Don’t Need Nobody Else

The Stranglers – Golden Brown

Black Sabbath – War Pigs

Animals – House of the Rising Sun

Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman

Ryan Adams – Karma Police (cover)

Bright Eyes – First Day of my Life

Them – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Fleetwood Mac – Songbird