on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all

Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - Sunday February 5th

by Ed Smith  05th Feb 2017  21:05
Today FM image

Happy 40th to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

Radiohead – The Bends

Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

Roxy Music – Let’s Stick Together

Pearl Jam – Alive

Manic Street Preachers – Motorcycle Emptiness

Fleetwood Mac – The Chain

Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

The Klares – Gooie

Kings of Leon – The Bucket

A-House – Call Me Blue

David Bowie – Sound and Vision

Fleetwood Mac – Dreams

Undertones – Teenage Kicks

 

Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Interpol – Evil

Whipping Boy – We Don’t Need Nobody Else

The Stranglers – Golden Brown

Black Sabbath – War Pigs

Animals – House of the Rising Sun

Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman

Ryan Adams – Karma Police (cover)

Bright Eyes – First Day of my Life

Them – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Fleetwood Mac – Songbird

  • Today FM image

    Sports Sunday

    Today FM image

    Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

    Today FM image

    Lawro: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

    Today FM image

    McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Feb 17

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

    Today FM image

    Join The Cawley Camino 2017

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos