The Beat Goes On NYE Playlist-Best Of The Year

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  03rd Jan 2017  11:47
Today FM image

1. Ride Like The Wind-Christopher Cross (Joey Negro Mix)

2. Club Tropicana-Wham

3. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

4. Secret In The Dark-Monika

5. Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)

6. Give Me The Night-George Benson

7. Lonely Town, Lonely Street-Bill Withers (Deelicious Edit)

8. Controversy-Prince

9. Modern Love-David Bowie

10. Never Too Much-Luther Vandross

11. Everybody-Chic

12. Done My Best-Nebraska

13. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

14. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango

15. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor

16. Be A Better Man-Situation feat. Andre Espeut

17. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak

18. Rock With You-Michael Jacson

19. Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)

20. Bad Reputation-Psycho Radio VS LC Anderson (Daniele Baldelli, Marco Dionigi Mix)

21. Gammelan-Lauer

22. I Gotta A Feeling-Midnight Magic

23. Situation-Yazoo

24. Closing Shot-Lindstrom

25. Jolene-Dolly Parton (Todd Terje Mix)

26. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)

27. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E

28. Getaway-Earth, Wind & Fire

29. Time Waits For No One-Jean Carne (Joey Negro Mix)

30. Timeless-Kon

31. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

32. Don't You Worry Baby The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds

33. Let's Go Crazy-Prince

34. Losing my Edge-LCD Soundsystem

35. Dancing In The Dark-Hot Chip

36. Mango Moon-Pete Herbert

37. Freundschen-Tensnae

38. Mangwana-Faze Action feat. Zeke Manyika

39. House Party-Fred Wesley

40. Shutters-Tom Trage

41. Disco Chick-Kiki Kyte

42. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)

43. Let's Dance-David Bowie (live at the BBC Radio Theatre 2000)

44. This Will Be Our Year-The Zombies

