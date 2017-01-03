The Beat Goes On NYE Playlist-Best Of The Year

1. Ride Like The Wind-Christopher Cross (Joey Negro Mix)
2. Club Tropicana-Wham
3. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
4. Secret In The Dark-Monika
5. Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)
6. Give Me The Night-George Benson
7. Lonely Town, Lonely Street-Bill Withers (Deelicious Edit)
8. Controversy-Prince
9. Modern Love-David Bowie
10. Never Too Much-Luther Vandross
11. Everybody-Chic
12. Done My Best-Nebraska
13. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
14. Soul Makossa-Manu Dibango
15. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
16. Be A Better Man-Situation feat. Andre Espeut
17. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
18. Rock With You-Michael Jacson
19. Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
20. Bad Reputation-Psycho Radio VS LC Anderson (Daniele Baldelli, Marco Dionigi Mix)
21. Gammelan-Lauer
22. I Gotta A Feeling-Midnight Magic
23. Situation-Yazoo
24. Closing Shot-Lindstrom
25. Jolene-Dolly Parton (Todd Terje Mix)
26. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
27. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
28. Getaway-Earth, Wind & Fire
29. Time Waits For No One-Jean Carne (Joey Negro Mix)
30. Timeless-Kon
31. The Night-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
32. Don't You Worry Baby The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
33. Let's Go Crazy-Prince
34. Losing my Edge-LCD Soundsystem
35. Dancing In The Dark-Hot Chip
36. Mango Moon-Pete Herbert
37. Freundschen-Tensnae
38. Mangwana-Faze Action feat. Zeke Manyika
39. House Party-Fred Wesley
40. Shutters-Tom Trage
41. Disco Chick-Kiki Kyte
42. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
43. Let's Dance-David Bowie (live at the BBC Radio Theatre 2000)
44. This Will Be Our Year-The Zombies