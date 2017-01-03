The Beat Goes On George Michael Tribute 1/1/17

1. Faith
2. I Can't Make You Love Me (live MTV Unplugged 1996)
3. My Baby Just Cares For Me
4. Cowboys & Angels
5. If You Were There-Wham
6. Kissing A Fool
7. Club Tropicana-Wham
8. Spinning The Wheel
9. A Different Corner
10. Freedom 90!
11. Outside
12. Killer/Papa Was A Rolling Stone
13. Fast Love
14. As (with Mary J Blige)
15. Jesus To A Child
16. Too Funky
17. Everything She Wants-Wham
18. Father Figure
19. I Knew You Were Waiting For Me (with Aretha Franklin)
20. How Do You Keep The Music Playing (with Tony Bennett)
21. Edge Of Heaven-Wham
22. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (live London 2008)
23. Freedom-Wham
24. Older
25. Heal The Pain
26. Star People
27. I'm Your Man-Wham
28. Lat Christmas-Wham
29. Praying For Time
30. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (with Elton John)
31. Somebody To Love
32. Amazing