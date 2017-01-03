The Beat Goes On NYE...

The Beat Goes On George Michael Tribute 1/1/17

1. Faith

2. I Can't Make You Love Me (live MTV Unplugged 1996)

3. My Baby Just Cares For Me

4. Cowboys & Angels

5. If You Were There-Wham

6. Kissing A Fool

7. Club Tropicana-Wham

8. Spinning The Wheel

9. A Different Corner

10. Freedom 90!

11. Outside

12. Killer/Papa Was A Rolling Stone

13. Fast Love

14. As (with Mary J Blige)

15. Jesus To A Child

16. Too Funky

17. Everything She Wants-Wham

18. Father Figure

19. I Knew You Were Waiting For Me (with Aretha Franklin)

20. How Do You Keep The Music Playing (with Tony Bennett)

21. Edge Of Heaven-Wham

22. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (live London 2008)

23. Freedom-Wham

24. Older

25. Heal The Pain

26. Star People

27. I'm Your Man-Wham

28. Lat Christmas-Wham

29. Praying For Time

30. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (with Elton John)

31. Somebody To Love

32. Amazing