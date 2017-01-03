on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all

The Beat Goes On George Michael Tribute 1/1/17

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  03rd Jan 2017  12:06
Today FM image

1. Faith

2. I Can't Make You Love Me (live MTV Unplugged 1996)

3. My Baby Just Cares For Me

4. Cowboys & Angels

5. If You Were There-Wham

6. Kissing A Fool

7. Club Tropicana-Wham

8. Spinning The Wheel

9. A Different Corner

10. Freedom 90!

11. Outside

12. Killer/Papa Was A Rolling Stone

13. Fast Love

14. As (with Mary J Blige)

15. Jesus To A Child

16. Too Funky

17. Everything She Wants-Wham

18. Father Figure

19. I Knew You Were Waiting For Me (with Aretha Franklin)

20. How Do You Keep The Music Playing (with Tony Bennett)

21. Edge Of Heaven-Wham

22. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (live London 2008)

23. Freedom-Wham

24. Older

25. Heal The Pain

26. Star People

27. I'm Your Man-Wham

28. Lat Christmas-Wham

29. Praying For Time

30. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (with Elton John)

31. Somebody To Love

32. Amazing 

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos