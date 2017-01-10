The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 7th Jan 17

1. Love Has Come Around-Donald Byrd
2. You're The Kind Of Girl-Lee Fields & The Expressions
3. My World Is Empty Without You-Diana Ross & The Supremes
4. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-Marvin Gaye
5. I Get Lifted-George McCrae
6. Fame-David Bowie
7. Feel Up-Grace Jones
8. Only Love Can Break You're Heart-Saint Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
9. Wicked Game-Chris Isaak
10. Don't Lose Your Steam-Gregory Porter
11. Ain't Nobody-Chaka Khan
12. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)-Sylvester (Kon Edit)
13. Candidate For Love-Joey Negro & Horse Meat Disco
14. Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters
15. Be My Baby-The Ronettes
16. Sucker For A Pretty Face-West Phillips
17. Supernature-Ceronne
18. Huit Etoiles-Sleazy McQueen & The Solid Gold Band (Gerd Janson Mix)
19. Unbuild It-The 2 Bears
20. Where Is My Man-Drop Out Orchestra-
21. Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens
21. Happiness-Eli Escobar
22. Life Is Good-Get Down Edits
23. Only You-Teddy Pendergrass
24. Meet In The Middle-Gus Pirelli ft. Andre Espeut
25. C U In LA-Mascara ft. Luther Vandross (Jazzy Jens Edit)
26. It's A Better Than Good Time-Glady's Knight & The Pips
27. I Got The-Labi Siffre
28. Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
29. Told You So-Richardi Mac
30. I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun-The Rotary Connection & Minnie Riperton
31.Don't Look Any Further-Dennis Edwards & Siedah Garrett
32. Darlin, Darlin Baby (Sweet, Tender Love)-The Ojays (Jkriv Edit)