The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 7th Jan 17

1. Love Has Come Around-Donald Byrd

2. You're The Kind Of Girl-Lee Fields & The Expressions

3. My World Is Empty Without You-Diana Ross & The Supremes

4. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-Marvin Gaye

5. I Get Lifted-George McCrae

6. Fame-David Bowie

7. Feel Up-Grace Jones

8. Only Love Can Break You're Heart-Saint Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)

9. Wicked Game-Chris Isaak

10. Don't Lose Your Steam-Gregory Porter

11. Ain't Nobody-Chaka Khan

12. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)-Sylvester (Kon Edit)

13. Candidate For Love-Joey Negro & Horse Meat Disco

14. Send Him Back-The Pointer Sisters

15. Be My Baby-The Ronettes

16. Sucker For A Pretty Face-West Phillips

17. Supernature-Ceronne

18. Huit Etoiles-Sleazy McQueen & The Solid Gold Band (Gerd Janson Mix)

19. Unbuild It-The 2 Bears

20. Where Is My Man-Drop Out Orchestra-

21. Going Back To My Roots-Richie Havens

21. Happiness-Eli Escobar

22. Life Is Good-Get Down Edits

23. Only You-Teddy Pendergrass

24. Meet In The Middle-Gus Pirelli ft. Andre Espeut

25. C U In LA-Mascara ft. Luther Vandross (Jazzy Jens Edit)

26. It's A Better Than Good Time-Glady's Knight & The Pips

27. I Got The-Labi Siffre

28. Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo

29. Told You So-Richardi Mac

30. I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun-The Rotary Connection & Minnie Riperton

31.Don't Look Any Further-Dennis Edwards & Siedah Garrett

32. Darlin, Darlin Baby (Sweet, Tender Love)-The Ojays (Jkriv Edit)