on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 8th Jan 17

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  10th Jan 2017  12:57
Today FM image

PART 1: David Bowie:

1. Sound And Vision

2. I Can't Give Everything Away

3. Changes

4. Absolute Beginners (live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)

5. Golden Years

6. John, I'm Only Dancing

7. Fashion

8. Sorrow

9. Jean Genie

10. Fame

11. China Girl

12. Ziggy Stadust

13. Suffragette City

14. Let's Dance (live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)

 

PART 2:

15. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads

16. St Anthony: An Ode To Anthony H Wilson-Mike Garry & Joe Duddell ( Andrew Weatherall Mix)

17. Do The Du-A Certain Ratio

18. Sing Your Song-Kon

19. Why Go To War-William Onyeabor (JD Twitch Edit)

20. Heart Of Glass-Blondie

21. Odessa-Caribou

22. Need You Now-Hot Chip

23. Brooklyn Bridge-Alex Burkat

24. Like A Fool-Crazy P

25. Seen It All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)

26. Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy

27. Nothing Can Stop Us Now-Saint Etienne

28. Ballade De Melody Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg

29. Coconut-Harry Nilsson

30. That's How I Got To Memphis-Karl Blau

31. Smile To The Gallery-Exmagician

32. Everything I Am Is Yours-Villagers

33. I'm Lost Without You-Marlon Williams

34. I'd Rather Go Blind-Etta James

35. Love & Hate-Michael Kiwanuka

36. Grandma's Hands-Bill Withers

37. Everybody Love The Sunshine-Roy Ayers

38. The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Racist killer sentenced to death for US church murders

    Today FM image

    Home Sweet Home to apply for more time at Apollo House

    Today FM image

    Fraud database recommended by insurance report

    Today FM image

    Gardaí seek help in tracing girl (14) missing from Dublin home

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos