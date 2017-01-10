The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 8th Jan 17

PART 1: David Bowie:

1. Sound And Vision

2. I Can't Give Everything Away

3. Changes

4. Absolute Beginners (live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)

5. Golden Years

6. John, I'm Only Dancing

7. Fashion

8. Sorrow

9. Jean Genie

10. Fame

11. China Girl

12. Ziggy Stadust

13. Suffragette City

14. Let's Dance (live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)

PART 2:

15. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads

16. St Anthony: An Ode To Anthony H Wilson-Mike Garry & Joe Duddell ( Andrew Weatherall Mix)

17. Do The Du-A Certain Ratio

18. Sing Your Song-Kon

19. Why Go To War-William Onyeabor (JD Twitch Edit)

20. Heart Of Glass-Blondie

21. Odessa-Caribou

22. Need You Now-Hot Chip

23. Brooklyn Bridge-Alex Burkat

24. Like A Fool-Crazy P

25. Seen It All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)

26. Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy

27. Nothing Can Stop Us Now-Saint Etienne

28. Ballade De Melody Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg

29. Coconut-Harry Nilsson

30. That's How I Got To Memphis-Karl Blau

31. Smile To The Gallery-Exmagician

32. Everything I Am Is Yours-Villagers

33. I'm Lost Without You-Marlon Williams

34. I'd Rather Go Blind-Etta James

35. Love & Hate-Michael Kiwanuka

36. Grandma's Hands-Bill Withers

37. Everybody Love The Sunshine-Roy Ayers

38. The Rhythm Changes-Kamasi Washington