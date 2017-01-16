on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 14th Jan 17

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  16th Jan 2017  11:57
Today FM image

1. Don't Make Me Wait Too Long-Stevie Wonder (The Reflex Edit)

2. Telephone-Sinkane

3. I Want You-Barry White (Jazzy Jens Edit)

4. Hooked-Kon

5. Love Don't Go Through No Changes On Me Sister Sledge

6. Could It be I'm Falling In Love-The Spinners

7. Melatonin-Tribe Called Quest

8. Got-Mos Def

9. 5050-Ray BLK

10. Phone Down-Erykah Badu

11. Straight From The Heart-Loose Change (Joey Negro Mix)

12. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna

13. Blue Regret-Joseph Terreul

14. Go Bang! Dinosaur L

15. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

16. People On The Highline- New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Mix)

17. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)

18. Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)

19. Love Strong-Moon Boots

20. Dying To Be Dancing-Empress

21. This Journey In-The Rebirth

22. Soul Power-James Brown

23. Me & Baby Brother-War (Sadam Ant/DJ Fudge Mix)

24. Dontcha Know-L.T.D (Young Pulse Edit)

25. Darlin', Darlin Baby (Sweet, Tender Love)-The Ojays (JKriv Edit)

26. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder

27. How Long-Ace

28. Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton

29. That's The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire

30. (No On Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha 

  • Today FM image

    Calling all rugby pundits

    Today FM image

    Plans announced to reform school admissions

    Today FM image

    Body of 16 year old boy found in Cork

    Today FM image

    Blood donation ban lifted for men who have sex with men

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos