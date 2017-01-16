The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 14th Jan 17

1. Don't Make Me Wait Too Long-Stevie Wonder (The Reflex Edit)

2. Telephone-Sinkane

3. I Want You-Barry White (Jazzy Jens Edit)

4. Hooked-Kon

5. Love Don't Go Through No Changes On Me Sister Sledge

6. Could It be I'm Falling In Love-The Spinners

7. Melatonin-Tribe Called Quest

8. Got-Mos Def

9. 5050-Ray BLK

10. Phone Down-Erykah Badu

11. Straight From The Heart-Loose Change (Joey Negro Mix)

12. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna

13. Blue Regret-Joseph Terreul

14. Go Bang! Dinosaur L

15. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

16. People On The Highline- New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Mix)

17. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)

18. Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)

19. Love Strong-Moon Boots

20. Dying To Be Dancing-Empress

21. This Journey In-The Rebirth

22. Soul Power-James Brown

23. Me & Baby Brother-War (Sadam Ant/DJ Fudge Mix)

24. Dontcha Know-L.T.D (Young Pulse Edit)

25. Darlin', Darlin Baby (Sweet, Tender Love)-The Ojays (JKriv Edit)

26. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder

27. How Long-Ace

28. Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton

29. That's The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire

30. (No On Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha