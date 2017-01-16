The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 14th Jan 17

1. Don't Make Me Wait Too Long-Stevie Wonder (The Reflex Edit)
2. Telephone-Sinkane
3. I Want You-Barry White (Jazzy Jens Edit)
4. Hooked-Kon
5. Love Don't Go Through No Changes On Me Sister Sledge
6. Could It be I'm Falling In Love-The Spinners
7. Melatonin-Tribe Called Quest
8. Got-Mos Def
9. 5050-Ray BLK
10. Phone Down-Erykah Badu
11. Straight From The Heart-Loose Change (Joey Negro Mix)
12. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
13. Blue Regret-Joseph Terreul
14. Go Bang! Dinosaur L
15. On Te L'Avait Dit-Voilaa (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
16. People On The Highline- New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Mix)
17. Nasty Girl-Vanity 6 (Dr Packer Edit)
18. Cheaters-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
19. Love Strong-Moon Boots
20. Dying To Be Dancing-Empress
21. This Journey In-The Rebirth
22. Soul Power-James Brown
23. Me & Baby Brother-War (Sadam Ant/DJ Fudge Mix)
24. Dontcha Know-L.T.D (Young Pulse Edit)
25. Darlin', Darlin Baby (Sweet, Tender Love)-The Ojays (JKriv Edit)
26. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder
27. How Long-Ace
28. Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton
29. That's The Way Of The World-Earth, Wind & Fire
30. (No On Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha