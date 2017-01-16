The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 15th Jan '17

1. Subways-The Avalanches

2. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge

3. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio

4. Telephone-Sinkane

5. Emotional Rescue-The Rolling Stones

6. Atomic Bomb-William Onyeabor (Hot Chip Cover)

7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor

8. Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone

9. Make This World-Lee Fields

10. Moody-ESG

11. Losing My Edge-LCD Soundsystem

12. Nightclubbing-Grace Jones

13. Dangerous-The XX

14. This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way)-DJ Shadow

15. Pain-De La Soul fea. Snoop Dog

16. Lights On-Rusangano Family

17. Freedom-Jurassic 5

18. I Know You Got Soul-Bobby Byrd

19. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey

20. Chill Out-Ray BLK (feat. SG Lewis)

21. You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse

22. Mad-Solange (feat. Lil Wayne)

23. Falling Short-Lapsley

24. Killing For Love-Jose Gonzalez (Beatfanatic Mix)

25. Ashes To Ashes-David Bowie

26. I Want More-Can

27. Bad Reputation-Psycho Radio, LC Anderson (Daniele Baldelli & Marco Dionigi Remix)

28. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads

29. Big Love-Fleetwood Mac

30. Replica-The XX

31. This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell

32. I Believe (When I Fall In Love)-Stevie Wonder

33. (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha

34. A Case Of You-Prince

35. Fall-Lisa Hannigan

36. Bodybreak-KATIEKIM

37. Let Em In-Wings