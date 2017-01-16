The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 15th Jan '17

1. Subways-The Avalanches
2. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge
3. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
4. Telephone-Sinkane
5. Emotional Rescue-The Rolling Stones
6. Atomic Bomb-William Onyeabor (Hot Chip Cover)
7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
8. Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone
9. Make This World-Lee Fields
10. Moody-ESG
11. Losing My Edge-LCD Soundsystem
12. Nightclubbing-Grace Jones
13. Dangerous-The XX
14. This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way)-DJ Shadow
15. Pain-De La Soul fea. Snoop Dog
16. Lights On-Rusangano Family
17. Freedom-Jurassic 5
18. I Know You Got Soul-Bobby Byrd
19. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey
20. Chill Out-Ray BLK (feat. SG Lewis)
21. You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
22. Mad-Solange (feat. Lil Wayne)
23. Falling Short-Lapsley
24. Killing For Love-Jose Gonzalez (Beatfanatic Mix)
25. Ashes To Ashes-David Bowie
26. I Want More-Can
27. Bad Reputation-Psycho Radio, LC Anderson (Daniele Baldelli & Marco Dionigi Remix)
28. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
29. Big Love-Fleetwood Mac
30. Replica-The XX
31. This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
32. I Believe (When I Fall In Love)-Stevie Wonder
33. (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha
34. A Case Of You-Prince
35. Fall-Lisa Hannigan
36. Bodybreak-KATIEKIM
37. Let Em In-Wings