The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 21st Jan 17

PART 1: William Onyeabor Tribute

1. Fantastic Man

2. Good Name

3. Why Go To War (JD Twitch Edit)

4. When The Going Is Smooth And Good

5. Ride On Baby

6. Heaven And Hell

7. Better Change Your Mind

8. Atomic Bomb (Hot Chip Cover)

PART 2:

9. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna

10. Move Me-Cerrone feat. Brendan Reilly (Daniel Wang/Jules Etienne Mix)

11. Everything She Wants-Wham

12. Antinat-Lauer

13. Your Love-Frankie Knuckles

14. Time To Get Away-LCD Soundsystem

15. Erotic City-Prince

16. Pale Blue-The Math

17. Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)

18. Love Is The Message-MFSB

19. Give me Your Love-Sylvia Striplin (Young Pulse Edit)

20. Listen To The Music-Candi Staton

21. Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)

22. The Snake-Al Wilson

23. Walking In Rhythm-The Blackbyrds

24. Throwdown-Carmen (Kiwi Latin Freestyle Mix)

25. Heaven-Dennis Bovell

26. Superficial-Amp Fiddler

27. 5050-Ray BLK

28. All Night Long-William Onyeabor

29. Fantasy-Earth Wind & Fire