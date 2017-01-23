The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 21st Jan 17

PART 1: William Onyeabor Tribute
1. Fantastic Man
2. Good Name
3. Why Go To War (JD Twitch Edit)
4. When The Going Is Smooth And Good
5. Ride On Baby
6. Heaven And Hell
7. Better Change Your Mind
8. Atomic Bomb (Hot Chip Cover)
PART 2:
9. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
10. Move Me-Cerrone feat. Brendan Reilly (Daniel Wang/Jules Etienne Mix)
11. Everything She Wants-Wham
12. Antinat-Lauer
13. Your Love-Frankie Knuckles
14. Time To Get Away-LCD Soundsystem
15. Erotic City-Prince
16. Pale Blue-The Math
17. Over & Over-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
18. Love Is The Message-MFSB
19. Give me Your Love-Sylvia Striplin (Young Pulse Edit)
20. Listen To The Music-Candi Staton
21. Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
22. The Snake-Al Wilson
23. Walking In Rhythm-The Blackbyrds
24. Throwdown-Carmen (Kiwi Latin Freestyle Mix)
25. Heaven-Dennis Bovell
26. Superficial-Amp Fiddler
27. 5050-Ray BLK
28. All Night Long-William Onyeabor
29. Fantasy-Earth Wind & Fire