The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 22nd Jan 17

1. Da Funk-Daft Punk

2. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)

3. Go!-Public Service Broadcasting

4. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse

5. This Old Heart Of Mine-Isley & The Steadies

6. Telephone-Sinkane

7. Peg-Steely Dan

8. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor

9. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band

10. Happiness-Goldfrapp

11. You've Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls

12. I Still Want You-Richard Hawley

13. Ce Matin La-Air

14. Initials B.B-Serge Gainsbourg

15. Dangerous-The XX

16. Heroes-David Bowie

17. Ova Nova-Underworld

18. Home-LCD Soundsystem

19. Kinky Afro-Happy Mondays

20. Electricity-OMD

21. Seance Of Light-Jape

22. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club

23. Shame-Young Fathers

24. Love Tempo-Quando Quango

25. You Can't Hide (You're Love From Me)-David Joseph

26. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean

27. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush

28. For You-Michael Mayer & Joe Goddard

29. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer mix)

30. Song From Hope St-David Kitt

31. Je T'aime, Moi Non Plus-Serge Gainsbourg

32. Rennen-SOHN

33. Break Apart (feat. Rhye)-Bonobo

34. No Woman-Whitney

35. God Only Knows-The Beach Boys

36. (No One Knows Me)Like The Piano-Sampha

37. Mr Bojangles-Nina Simone