The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 22nd Jan 17

1. Da Funk-Daft Punk
2. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)
3. Go!-Public Service Broadcasting
4. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
5. This Old Heart Of Mine-Isley & The Steadies
6. Telephone-Sinkane
7. Peg-Steely Dan
8. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
9. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band
10. Happiness-Goldfrapp
11. You've Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls
12. I Still Want You-Richard Hawley
13. Ce Matin La-Air
14. Initials B.B-Serge Gainsbourg
15. Dangerous-The XX
16. Heroes-David Bowie
17. Ova Nova-Underworld
18. Home-LCD Soundsystem
19. Kinky Afro-Happy Mondays
20. Electricity-OMD
21. Seance Of Light-Jape
22. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
23. Shame-Young Fathers
24. Love Tempo-Quando Quango
25. You Can't Hide (You're Love From Me)-David Joseph
26. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean
27. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
28. For You-Michael Mayer & Joe Goddard
29. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer mix)
30. Song From Hope St-David Kitt
31. Je T'aime, Moi Non Plus-Serge Gainsbourg
32. Rennen-SOHN
33. Break Apart (feat. Rhye)-Bonobo
34. No Woman-Whitney
35. God Only Knows-The Beach Boys
36. (No One Knows Me)Like The Piano-Sampha
37. Mr Bojangles-Nina Simone