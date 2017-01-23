on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 22nd Jan 17

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  23rd Jan 2017  14:33
Today FM image

1. Da Funk-Daft Punk

2. 1960 What-Gregory Porter (Opolopo Mix)

3. Go!-Public Service Broadcasting

4. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse

5. This Old Heart Of Mine-Isley & The Steadies

6. Telephone-Sinkane

7. Peg-Steely Dan

8. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor

9. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band

10. Happiness-Goldfrapp

11. You've Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls

12. I Still Want You-Richard Hawley

13. Ce Matin La-Air

14. Initials B.B-Serge Gainsbourg

15. Dangerous-The XX

16. Heroes-David Bowie

17. Ova Nova-Underworld

18. Home-LCD Soundsystem

19. Kinky Afro-Happy Mondays

20. Electricity-OMD

21. Seance Of Light-Jape

22. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club

23. Shame-Young Fathers

24. Love Tempo-Quando Quango

25. You Can't Hide (You're Love From Me)-David Joseph

26. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean

27. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush

28. For You-Michael Mayer & Joe Goddard

29. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer mix)

30. Song From Hope St-David Kitt

31. Je T'aime, Moi Non Plus-Serge Gainsbourg

32. Rennen-SOHN

33. Break Apart (feat. Rhye)-Bonobo

34. No Woman-Whitney

35. God Only Knows-The Beach Boys

36. (No One Knows Me)Like The Piano-Sampha 

37. Mr Bojangles-Nina Simone 

 

  • Today FM image

    New Goldfrapp Single Tonight | The Paul McLoone Show

    Today FM image

    WIN | Future Islands Tickets From Paul McLoone

    Today FM image

    Can Burnt Toast Give You Cancer?

    Today FM image

    Trump's spokesman to face the press

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Three arrested in human trafficking investigation

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Only Free Music Festival

    Today FM image

    1 in 4 Admit To Logging On To Loved Ones' Facebook Accounts

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos