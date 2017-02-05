The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 28th Jan 17

1. Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)

2. Good Life-Inner City (Get Down Edits Mix)

3. Steppin-Amp Fiddler (feat. Dames Brown)

4. Serious-Donna Allen

5. I.O.U-Freeez

6. A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturday-De La Soul

7. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak

8. Girl, You Need A Change Of Mind-Eddie Kendricks

9. Common Thief-Vicki Sue Robinson (Superprince Edit)

10. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey

11. I Wouldn't Change A Thing-Coke Escovedo

12. Hooked On You-Cerrone

13. Move Me-Cerrone feat. Brendan Reilly (Jacques Renault Mix)

14. Stars-Sylvester

15. Thousand Finger Man-Candido

16. I Think I'll Do Some Stepping On My Own-Sandy Barber (Opolopo Mix)

17. On Your Way-Omar S feat. Divinity

18. Timeless-Kon

19. Dust-Recloose

20. Fine Feelings-Sly Cabell (Rahaan Mix)

21. C U In L.A-Mascara (Jazzy Jens Edit)

22. Always There-Incognito

23. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw

24. Sugar-Roy Ayers (The Reflex Edit)

25. Show You The Way-Thunderdat feat.Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald

26. What A Fool Believes-The Doobie Brothers

27. Always Isn't Only-Marcel Vogel

28. If I Was Your Girlfriend-Prince

29. Time Waits For No One-Jean Carne (Joey Negro Mix)