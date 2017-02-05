The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 29th Jan 17

1. Geno-Dexy's Midnight Runners

2. Nemesis-Clementine

3. Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone

4. Jean Genie-David Bowie

5. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals

6. Under My Thumb-Wayne Gibson

7. Alphabet Street-Prince

8. I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)-Hall & Oates (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)

9. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka

10. Good Lovin-Pillow Talk

11. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald

12. Cause I'm A Man-Tame Impala

13. Mean Love-Sinkane

14. Just My Imagination-The Temptations

15. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads (Live Version)

16. Anymore-Goldfrapp

17. Night Train-Plutonic Dust

18. Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush

19. Chiba Nights-Gold Panda

20. Love Action (I Believe In Love)-Love Action

21. All I Ever Need-Caribou

22. Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)

23. Night Owl-Metronomy (The Juan Maclean Mix)

24. Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order

25. Music Is The Answer-Joe Goddard

26. Replica-The XX

27. Harvest Moon-Poolside

28. Moonchild-Marcel Vogel

29. Protection-Massive Attack

30. Junie-Solange

31. Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor

32. Wake Up & Make Love To Me-Ian Dury & The Blockheads

33. Harlem-Bill Withers

34. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin

35. Hey Laura-Gregory Porter

36. You Want It Darker-Leonard Cohen

37. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje Mix)

38. Planet Sizes-Steve Mason

39. After We Meet-I Have Tribe

40. Wichita Lineman-Villagers

41. I Remember-Jon Hopkins

42. Le Ritournelle-Sebastien Tellier