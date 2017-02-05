The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 29th Jan 17

1. Geno-Dexy's Midnight Runners
2. Nemesis-Clementine
3. Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone
4. Jean Genie-David Bowie
5. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals
6. Under My Thumb-Wayne Gibson
7. Alphabet Street-Prince
8. I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)-Hall & Oates (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
9. One More Night-Michael Kiwanuka
10. Good Lovin-Pillow Talk
11. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
12. Cause I'm A Man-Tame Impala
13. Mean Love-Sinkane
14. Just My Imagination-The Temptations
15. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads (Live Version)
16. Anymore-Goldfrapp
17. Night Train-Plutonic Dust
18. Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush
19. Chiba Nights-Gold Panda
20. Love Action (I Believe In Love)-Love Action
21. All I Ever Need-Caribou
22. Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
23. Night Owl-Metronomy (The Juan Maclean Mix)
24. Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order
25. Music Is The Answer-Joe Goddard
26. Replica-The XX
27. Harvest Moon-Poolside
28. Moonchild-Marcel Vogel
29. Protection-Massive Attack
30. Junie-Solange
31. Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
32. Wake Up & Make Love To Me-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
33. Harlem-Bill Withers
34. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
35. Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
36. You Want It Darker-Leonard Cohen
37. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje Mix)
38. Planet Sizes-Steve Mason
39. After We Meet-I Have Tribe
40. Wichita Lineman-Villagers
41. I Remember-Jon Hopkins
42. Le Ritournelle-Sebastien Tellier