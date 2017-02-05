The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Feb 17

1. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
2. Shout About It-Lamont Dozier (Young Pulse Edit)
3. Good Life-Brassroots
4. Always There-Willie Bobo
5. Big Blow-Manu Dibango
6. The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay
7. Breathe & Stop-Q Tip (The Revenge Edit)
8. Melatonin-A Tribe Called Quest
9. Ms Fat Booty-Mos Def
10. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha
11. Da Funk-Daft Punk
12. Baby I'm A Star-Prince
13. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
14. Need You Tonight-Punkin Machine
15. Shutters-Tom Trago
16. Disco Illusion-Stephen Encinas
17. Huit Etoils-Sleazy McQueen (Gerd Hanson Mix)
18. Trainmann-Lauer (Tensnake Mix)
19. Brother On The Run-Mousse T feat. Boris Jennings
20. Set It Out-Omar S
21. Around-Noir & Haze (Solomun Mix)
22. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
23. Cranes In the Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
24. Put Our Heads Together-The Ojays
25. Secret In The Dark-Monika
26. Was That All It Was-Jean Carne
27. Chill Out-Ray BLK (feat. S.G Lewis)
28. Paper Planes-M.I.A (DFA Mix)
29. Fantasy-Earth, Wind & Fire
30. California Soul-Marlena Shaw
31. Wishing Well-Terence Trent Darby
32. Every Kind Of People-Robert Palmer (Joey Negro Mix)