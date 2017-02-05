The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun...

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Feb 17

1. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

2. Shout About It-Lamont Dozier (Young Pulse Edit)

3. Good Life-Brassroots

4. Always There-Willie Bobo

5. Big Blow-Manu Dibango

6. The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay

7. Breathe & Stop-Q Tip (The Revenge Edit)

8. Melatonin-A Tribe Called Quest

9. Ms Fat Booty-Mos Def

10. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha

11. Da Funk-Daft Punk

12. Baby I'm A Star-Prince

13. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna

14. Need You Tonight-Punkin Machine

15. Shutters-Tom Trago

16. Disco Illusion-Stephen Encinas

17. Huit Etoils-Sleazy McQueen (Gerd Hanson Mix)

18. Trainmann-Lauer (Tensnake Mix)

19. Brother On The Run-Mousse T feat. Boris Jennings

20. Set It Out-Omar S

21. Around-Noir & Haze (Solomun Mix)

22. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge

23. Cranes In the Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)

24. Put Our Heads Together-The Ojays

25. Secret In The Dark-Monika

26. Was That All It Was-Jean Carne

27. Chill Out-Ray BLK (feat. S.G Lewis)

28. Paper Planes-M.I.A (DFA Mix)

29. Fantasy-Earth, Wind & Fire

30. California Soul-Marlena Shaw

31. Wishing Well-Terence Trent Darby

32. Every Kind Of People-Robert Palmer (Joey Negro Mix)