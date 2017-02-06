The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 5th Jan 17

1. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis
2. Hallelujah Anyway-Candi Staton
3. Take Me, I'm Yours-Mary Clark
4.Anymore-Goldfrapp
5. High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
6. I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters
7. Telephone-Sinkane
8. Sabali-Amadou & Mariam
9. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
10. Wake Up-Kormac
11. Devil Inside-Yesking
12. Get Ready-Temptations & Slimmy Taylor
13. 54-46 Was My Number-Toots & The Maytals
14. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
15. Yah Mo Be There-James Imgram (Dr Packer Edit)
16. (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha
17. Big Picture-London Grammar
18. Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
19. Erotic City-Prince
20.Dark Night-Hot Chip
21. Marquee Moon-Television
22. Not This Time-The 2 Bears
23. Music Is The Answer-Joe Goddard
24. The Promise You Made-Cock Robin
25. Echo-Badlands
26. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
27. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
28. Dangerous-The XX
29. Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy
30. I Walk The Earth-King Biscuit Time
31. Absolute Beginners-David Bowie (live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)
32. Sinnerman-Nina Simone
33. Feeling-Bibio
34. If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter
35. Time Of The Season-The Zombies
36. Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg
37. The Chain-Fleetwood Mac