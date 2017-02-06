on air now Current Show

The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 5th Jan 17

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  06th Feb 2017  11:35
Goldfrapp

1. Strawberry Letter 23-Shuggie Otis

2. Hallelujah Anyway-Candi Staton

3. Take Me, I'm Yours-Mary Clark

4.Anymore-Goldfrapp

5. High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)

6. I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters

7. Telephone-Sinkane

8. Sabali-Amadou & Mariam

9. Destiny-The Joubert Singers

10. Wake Up-Kormac

11. Devil Inside-Yesking

12. Get Ready-Temptations & Slimmy Taylor

13. 54-46 Was My Number-Toots & The Maytals

14. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald

15. Yah Mo Be There-James Imgram (Dr Packer Edit)

16. (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha

17. Big Picture-London Grammar

18.  Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)

19. Erotic City-Prince

20.Dark Night-Hot Chip

21. Marquee Moon-Television

22. Not This Time-The 2 Bears

23. Music Is The Answer-Joe Goddard

24. The Promise You Made-Cock Robin

25. Echo-Badlands

26. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem

27. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean

28. Dangerous-The XX

29. Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy

30. I Walk The Earth-King Biscuit Time

31. Absolute Beginners-David Bowie (live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)

32. Sinnerman-Nina Simone

33. Feeling-Bibio

34. If I Could Only Be Sure-Nolan Porter

35. Time Of The Season-The Zombies

36. Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg

37. The Chain-Fleetwood Mac 

