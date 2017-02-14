on air now Current Show

The Beat Goes On Sat 11th Jan '17

by Kelly-Anne Byrne  14th Feb 2017  11:49
Today FM image

Erykah Badu

1. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads

2. Jump To It-Aretha Franklin

3. Dare Me-The Pointer Sisters

4. Miss Broadway-Belle Epoque (Gazeebo Edit)

5. Across 110th Street-Bobby Womack

6. Theme From Life & Livin' It-Sinkane

7. Good Name-William Onyeabor

8. Mangawana-Faze Axction feat. Zeke Manyika

9. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw

10. Appletree-Erykah Badu

11. Don't Let Go-En Vogue

12. Can't Shake Your Love-Syreeta

13. Raw Cuts #2-Motor City Drum Ensemble

14. Time-Light Of The World (Koko Edit)

15. Controversy-Prince

16. Get It On-Disco Very (Todd Terje Edit)

17. Bad Boy-Ray Mang

18. How Long-Lipps Inc

19. Situation-Yazoo

20. ESC-Lauer (Prins Thomas Mix)

21. Get Innocuous-LCD Soundsystem

22. Ain't No Mountain High Enough-Larry Levan

23. You Got The Floor-Arthur Adams (Disco Tech Edit)

24. Rock With You-Patchworks (Orchestral Version)

25. In Her Eyes-Ilija Rudman feat. Andre Espeut

26. Like I Do-Disclosure & Al Green

27. On & On Erykah-Badu

28. Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton

29. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha

30. Runaway Love-Linda Clifford

31. Next Lifetime-Erykah Badu

 

