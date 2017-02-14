The Beat Goes On Sat 11th Jan '17

1. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
2. Jump To It-Aretha Franklin
3. Dare Me-The Pointer Sisters
4. Miss Broadway-Belle Epoque (Gazeebo Edit)
5. Across 110th Street-Bobby Womack
6. Theme From Life & Livin' It-Sinkane
7. Good Name-William Onyeabor
8. Mangawana-Faze Axction feat. Zeke Manyika
9. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
10. Appletree-Erykah Badu
11. Don't Let Go-En Vogue
12. Can't Shake Your Love-Syreeta
13. Raw Cuts #2-Motor City Drum Ensemble
14. Time-Light Of The World (Koko Edit)
15. Controversy-Prince
16. Get It On-Disco Very (Todd Terje Edit)
17. Bad Boy-Ray Mang
18. How Long-Lipps Inc
19. Situation-Yazoo
20. ESC-Lauer (Prins Thomas Mix)
21. Get Innocuous-LCD Soundsystem
22. Ain't No Mountain High Enough-Larry Levan
23. You Got The Floor-Arthur Adams (Disco Tech Edit)
24. Rock With You-Patchworks (Orchestral Version)
25. In Her Eyes-Ilija Rudman feat. Andre Espeut
26. Like I Do-Disclosure & Al Green
27. On & On Erykah-Badu
28. Memory Lane-Minnie Riperton
29. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha
30. Runaway Love-Linda Clifford
31. Next Lifetime-Erykah Badu