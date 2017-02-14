The Beat Goes On Sat 11th Jan...

The Beat Goes On Sun 12th Jan '17

Pigs + Battleships-Quando Quango

1. Rip It Up-Orange Juice

2. Don't Lose Your Steam-Gregory Porter

3. Jammin-Bob Marley

4. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe

5. I'm A Man- The Spencer David Group

6. No One's Bothered-Sleaford Mods

7. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits

8. Low Rider-Quando Quango

9. Slippery People-Talking Heads

10. Why-Carly Simon

11. Because Of Me-The Avalanches

12. What's Going On-Marvin Gaye

13. Let's Get It On-Marvin Gaye

14. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

15. I'm Not In Love-Stanley Turrentine (The Reflex Mix)

16. Your Balloon Is Rising-Paul Weller feat. The Stone Foundation

17. Hyperballad-Bjork

18. Manhattan-Cat Power

19. For You-Joe Goddard & Michael Mayer

20. Ooh La La-Goldfrapp

21. Cars-Gary Numan

22. UV Lights-Obas Nenor

23. Hound Of Love-Kate Bush

24. Nightclubbing-Grace Jones

25. Moody-ESG

26. Is It All Over My Face-Loose Joints

27. Dance Yrself Clean-LCD Soundsystem

28. Me & Mr Jones-Amy Winehouse

29. Woman Of The Ghetto-Marlena Shaw

30. Don't You Wait-Solange

31. Mama Says-Ibeyi

32. Like No Other-Feather

33. The Look Of Love-Dusty Springfield

34. Light My Fire-Jose Feliciano

35. Falling Rain-Karl Blau

36. Big Picture-London Grammar

37. Rennen-SOHN

38. The Only Living Boy In New York-Simon & Garfunkel