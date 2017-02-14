The Beat Goes On Sun 12th Jan '17

1. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
2. Don't Lose Your Steam-Gregory Porter
3. Jammin-Bob Marley
4. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe
5. I'm A Man- The Spencer David Group
6. No One's Bothered-Sleaford Mods
7. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
8. Low Rider-Quando Quango
9. Slippery People-Talking Heads
10. Why-Carly Simon
11. Because Of Me-The Avalanches
12. What's Going On-Marvin Gaye
13. Let's Get It On-Marvin Gaye
14. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
15. I'm Not In Love-Stanley Turrentine (The Reflex Mix)
16. Your Balloon Is Rising-Paul Weller feat. The Stone Foundation
17. Hyperballad-Bjork
18. Manhattan-Cat Power
19. For You-Joe Goddard & Michael Mayer
20. Ooh La La-Goldfrapp
21. Cars-Gary Numan
22. UV Lights-Obas Nenor
23. Hound Of Love-Kate Bush
24. Nightclubbing-Grace Jones
25. Moody-ESG
26. Is It All Over My Face-Loose Joints
27. Dance Yrself Clean-LCD Soundsystem
28. Me & Mr Jones-Amy Winehouse
29. Woman Of The Ghetto-Marlena Shaw
30. Don't You Wait-Solange
31. Mama Says-Ibeyi
32. Like No Other-Feather
33. The Look Of Love-Dusty Springfield
34. Light My Fire-Jose Feliciano
35. Falling Rain-Karl Blau
36. Big Picture-London Grammar
37. Rennen-SOHN
38. The Only Living Boy In New York-Simon & Garfunkel